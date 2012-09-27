BRIEF-Intracoastal Capital reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Top Ships
* Intracoastal Capital Llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Top Ships Inc as of may 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qYXvj6 Further company coverage:
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is not the buyer of the 7.6 percent stake in the Bank of Ayudhya, quelling speculation that Malaysia's largest financial group, in terms of assets, having made inroads into a Thai bank.
A Maybank spokesman confirmed that the local bank is not the party that purchased the stake in the Thai bank from the largest shareholder GE Capital, with a 33 percent shareholding, including the 7.6 percent stake.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Reuters)
* Intracoastal Capital Llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Top Ships Inc as of may 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qYXvj6 Further company coverage:
ABUJA, June 5 Nigeria's central bank introduced a new spread limit on interbank transactions on Monday, it said in a statement, in an attempt to boost liquidity in the currency market.