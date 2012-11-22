Samsung SDI Co Ltd aims to make Malaysia its
largest international offshore operation outside of Korea by
2015, citing a good industrial ecosystem as the main
contributing factor.
Its chairman and president Park Sang Jin said political
stability, availability of skilled labour and an economy that
focused on high value-added activities, made Malaysia a
desirable choice.
"I am satisfied with the performance of Samsung as a leading
technology venture, where it is always involved in the areas of
new and emerging technologies, and the result has been brought
to Malaysia," said Malaysia's minister of international trade
and industry Mustapa Mohamed after his meeting with Park in
Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
Samsung has invested about 5 billion ringgit into five
manufacturing and 10 services entities, according to the
ministry. With annual sales of about 19 billion ringgit,
Samsung contributed 1.7 percent of Malaysia's gross domestic
product in 2010, said the ministry.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Khazanah divests over 8 pct of MAHB-The Edge
Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
placed out more than eight percent of Malaysia Airports Holdings
Bhd on Wednesday, reducing its stake in the country's
dominant airport operator to almost 41 percent.
According to dealers, the exercise that lasted four hours
after market closed at 5pm was broken into two blocks - with an
initial block of 85 million shares followed by another 25
million shares.
"Khazanah usually places out shares in MAHB at this time of
the year. For a few weeks now, the market has been anticipating
the placement," said a dealer.
Assuming all 110 million shares were sold, Khazanah would
have ended up with about 616 million ringgit.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.