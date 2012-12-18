The Energy Commission (EC) is calling for tenders for two
new coal power plants totaling 3,000MW in capacity, to be
commissioned between 2017 and 2019.
According to a statement by the regulator, the first 1,000MW
will be for a coal-fired power plant on a fast-track basis,
operational by October 2017. The second is for a 2,000MW
coal-fired plant to be built on a greenfield site to be
commissioned by 2018 or 2019.
The regulator said: "The EC is currently inviting
prospective bidders to participate in the pre-qualification
process by identifying suitable partners as well as project
sites."
The EC said those who were interested should pick up a
Request For Qualification (RFQ) document. The RFQ will be issued
up to January 4. -The Edge
