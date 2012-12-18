The Energy Commission (EC) is calling for tenders for two new coal power plants totaling 3,000MW in capacity, to be commissioned between 2017 and 2019.

According to a statement by the regulator, the first 1,000MW will be for a coal-fired power plant on a fast-track basis, operational by October 2017. The second is for a 2,000MW coal-fired plant to be built on a greenfield site to be commissioned by 2018 or 2019.

The regulator said: "The EC is currently inviting prospective bidders to participate in the pre-qualification process by identifying suitable partners as well as project sites."

The EC said those who were interested should pick up a Request For Qualification (RFQ) document. The RFQ will be issued up to January 4. -The Edge

