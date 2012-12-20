Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd expects drilling of the oil
well in its Oman concession to commence by the first half of
next year. It is expected to bring positive results to the
loss-making company in the financial year ending March 31, 2014.
Its chairman Zainul Rahim Mohd Zain said drilling in the
Oman concession would take about 30 to 40 days as the oil well
is in "very shallow" waters.
Hibiscus acquired the Oman concession as part of its
acquisition of Lime Petroleum plc, which was completed in April
this year.
Its 35 percent stake in Lime, as Isle of Man-incorporated
company, is treated as an investment in a jointly controlled
entity as Hibiscus' approval is required for all of Lime's key
strategic, financial and operating decisions-The Edge
