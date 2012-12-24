China, the biggest importer of Malaysian palm oil, will
fully enforce its regulations on edible oil imports on January
1, next year, a move viewed cautiously by exporters in Malaysia
who fear it could spell trouble for the sector.
According to the Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia
(Poram), China's General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) will fully enforce
"Regulations on Edible Oils Imports AQSIQ 229 (2012)" effective
January 1.
The enforcement of Chinese Inspection and Quarantine rules
will mean that all edible oil exporters must ensure that their
shipment quality meets the landed quality specifications.
"The CIQ rules will have great implications on the import of
refined bleached and deodorised palm olein into China. China is
currently importing between 5.7 million and six million tonnes
of palm oil every year. Malaysia exports an average of 300,000
tonnes of palm oil to China every month," said Poram chief
executive Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad.
