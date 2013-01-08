BRIEF-Freddie MAC prices $1.1 bln multifamily K-deal, KF31
* Freddie MAC says approximately $1.1 billion in k certificates are expected to settle on or about June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
3 firms vie for Prasarana's $395 mln property project-The Star
($1 = 3.0430 Malaysian ringgits)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 66.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)