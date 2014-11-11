UPDATE 2-Activist investor Elliott takes stake in UK takeover target WS Atkins
* Position taken day after SNC Lavalin agreed to buy WS Atkins
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) -
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 3.3380 Malaysian ringgit)
* Position taken day after SNC Lavalin agreed to buy WS Atkins
PARIS/SHANGHAI, April 24 China plans to stage the maiden flight of its C919 passenger jet on or around May 5, two people familiar with the project said.