KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 (Reuters) -
In another about-turn, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan
has conceded that the federal government will step in to meet
the $3 billion obligations of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB)
under the letter of support it gave.
He said this on Tuesday in a text message reply to a
question posed by The Edge Financial Daily on what Section 3 of
the letter of support meant.
Ahmad, however, said this will happen only if 1MDB itself
has made all efforts, including restructuring, to raise money to
pay its debt but is still unable to do so.
He also explained that unlike a normal guarantee,
obligations of the government via a letter of support are not
listed as a contingent liability in Putrajaya.
"The key difference between a guarantee and a LOS (letter of
support) is that firstly, government explicit guarantee will
mean it is contingent on the government's balance sheet whereas
a LOS is not contingent as it is implicit.
"Secondly, an explicit guarantee will mean that borrowers
have a direct claim to the government in the event that 1MDB
defaults," Ahmad wrote.
"In LOS scenario, borrowers will have to wait for 1MDB to
restructure its assets to remedy the default and only when the
assets (51.41 billion ringgit) are not sufficient to cover, only
then the government will step in," he added.
Felcra Bhd is looking at opportunities in the corn planting
industry in Biruen, Aceh, as the Indonesian province has huge
potential for its plantation in the region.
Felcra chairman Bung Mokhtar Radin said the company's plant
to develop the corn plantation in Aceh is part of its strategy
to meet the needs of these commodities in Malaysia.
"The company will always look to expand our plantation
overseas, with collaboration with our foreign partners. The
clearing of fields in Aceh is currently underway.
"We can start our corn plantation through contract farming
with local community," said Bung Mokhtar in Kuala Lumpur on
Tuesday.
The plan was initiated last month after the Ministry of
Agriculture visited Biruen on Oct 14 to explore opportunities of
corn planting in the district.
