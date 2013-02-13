Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd is in the final stages of
hiring a foreign investment bank to be its adviser in the
disposal of its entire business, sources say.
An executive familiar with the deal says the standalone
investment bank - the country's third largest stockbroker -
wants to exit the highly competitive investment banking and
stockbroking sector.
"The major shareholders are selling the whole company. Even
DBS is disposing of its stake," he says. Hwang-DBS declined to
comment.
According to the executive, at least three parties - Affin
Holdings Bhd, AMMB Holdings Bhd, and K&N
Kenanga Holdings Bhd - have expressed interest in
acquiring Hwang-DBS.
HwangIB is one of only two standalone investment banks in
Malaysia following a slew of mergers and acquisition exercises
in recent years. The competitive landscape is one of the factor
behind the consolidation of the industry. -The Edge
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.