Malaysian private education provider KYS Education Group is aiming for an initial public offering to support its expansion plans, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

KYS Education was founded by local businessman Halim Saad, who is the largest shareholder of oil and gas services firm Sumatec Resources Bhd, the newspaper said.

KYS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

