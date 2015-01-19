Malaysian property developer MCT Consortium Bhd expects to be listed on the local bourse by the end of the first quarter, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday, quoting Managing Director Tong Seech Wi. This follows the approval from GW Plastics Holdings Bhd shareholders for the reverse takeover exercise last Thursday.

