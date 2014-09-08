BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) -
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Malaysian family of four fighting for Islamic State in Syria-The Malaysian Insider
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year