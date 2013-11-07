KPJ Healthcare Bhd expects to add another 10 hospitals worth
1 billion ringgit ($314.39 million)to its current network of
hospitals over the next five years.
KPJ Managing Director Amiruddin Abdul Satar said its 23
hospitals nationwide have more than 3,000 beds and with the
additional 10 hospitals, there will be a further 1,500 beds.
He said the expansion will further cement KPJ's position as
market leader with a share of 25 percent in the domestic private
healthcare sector.
"The total of 10 projects will be worth 1 billion ringgit.
But each hospital will have a different value depending on the
size and location," he said after the KPJ's 12 Healthcare
Conference.
