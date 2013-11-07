KPJ Healthcare Bhd expects to add another 10 hospitals worth 1 billion ringgit ($314.39 million)to its current network of hospitals over the next five years.

KPJ Managing Director Amiruddin Abdul Satar said its 23 hospitals nationwide have more than 3,000 beds and with the additional 10 hospitals, there will be a further 1,500 beds.

He said the expansion will further cement KPJ's position as market leader with a share of 25 percent in the domestic private healthcare sector.

"The total of 10 projects will be worth 1 billion ringgit. But each hospital will have a different value depending on the size and location," he said after the KPJ's 12 Healthcare Conference.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.