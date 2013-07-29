BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
MRT Corp to call tenders for $7.8 bln second transit link by early 2014-Business Times
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations