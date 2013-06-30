BRIEF-Hugo Boss says Yves Mueller to start as CFO no later than Jan 2018
* Is announcing that Yves Müller will commence his term as a member of Hugo Boss no later than January 1, 2018
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Ta Ann banks on maturing plantations to cut cost-The Star
----
FRANKFURT/MADRID, May 30 Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem has attracted first-round offers from several private equity groups in a deal potentially valuing the company at about 400 million euros ($448 million), people close to the matter said.