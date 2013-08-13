Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
RHB to resubmit bid for Mestika-Business Times
----
Felda Global scouts for land in Asean, Africa-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.