BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Malaysia Airlines is finalising plans to issue termination letters to staff identified for 6,000 job cuts under the airline's restructuring exercise, The Edge reported on Monday, quoting sources.
Each existing staff member will receive at least one letter, and those re-instated into the new company - Malaysia Airlines Bhd - will receive two letters, said The Edge.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.