Malaysia Airlines is finalising plans to issue termination letters to staff identified for 6,000 job cuts under the airline's restructuring exercise, The Edge reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Each existing staff member will receive at least one letter, and those re-instated into the new company - Malaysia Airlines Bhd - will receive two letters, said The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)