National carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has passed
the cut-off date of April 30 to wrap up negotiations with
Brahim's Holdings Bhd on a new catering agreement, The
Edge Financial Daily reported on Thursday, quoting sources.
The delay was because MAS and its owner Khazanah Nasional
had still not decided on the billing method for in-flight meals,
The Edge said, adding that the new contract with Brahim's could
be for a much-lower period of five years compared to 25 years
for the present contract.
