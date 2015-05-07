New Malaysia Airlines CEO Christoph Mueller warned
employees in an internal email on May 5 of impending cost cuts
that the airline needed as it had been spending 20 percent more
than its rivals, The Star newspaper reported on Thursday.
Mueller said the cost of the company's payroll was too high
and that this year would be challenging as a strong US dollar
mitigated some benefits from lower jet fuel prices, The Star
said. (bit.ly/1QomeF4)
