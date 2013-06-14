New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
PM urges government funds to invest in mid-cap stocks-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
((Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.