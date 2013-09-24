BRIEF-Bank of America to be delisted from TSE on May 1
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.