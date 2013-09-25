Fitch Rates IBK's CD Programme 'AA-/F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial Bank of Korea's (IBK; AA-/Stable/F1+) certificate of deposit (CD) programme a long-term rating of 'AA-' and a short-term rating of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The CDs to be issued under the programme will constitute IBK's direct unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with the bank's other senior unsecured financial obligations. IBK, acting t