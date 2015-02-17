Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) will boost the contribution its corporate business makes to overall operations in a five-year plan that follows record profits, The Star reported on Tuesday.

MBSB plans to move its loan portfolio to a 70:30 exposure between its retail and corporate sectors, from 85:15 currently, The Star said, quoting chief executive officer Ahmad Zaini Othman.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1MsjENn

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)