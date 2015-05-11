BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum Q1 net profit up at EUR 84.9 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 84.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Malaysian property developer MCT Bhd plans to form a real estate investment trust (REIT) at the earliest by 2020, The Edge Financial Daily reported, quoting CEO Tong Seech Wi. The REIT would be set up once the group builds up a "sizeable" portfolio of assets that generate recurring income, he was quoted as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 84.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Altisource residential corporation reports first quarter 2017 results; progress continues on growth, operating and disposition objectives