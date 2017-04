----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

SCH eyes Main Market in 2-3 years-The Sun

link.reuters.com/peg86v

----

Malaysia's pilgrim fund aims $15 bln fund size by year-end-The Sun

link.reuters.com/meg86v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.3225 Malaysian ringgit)