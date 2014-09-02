FICC Helps Deutsche Bank's 1Q17, Profit Growth Still Challenging

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank's results in the first three months of the year improved from a poor first quarter of 2016 but its pre-tax return on equity (RoE) of only 7.3%, excluding debit valuation adjustments (DVAs), and reported return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 4.5% highlight challenges ahead to reach longer-term profitability targets, Fitch Ratings says. The bank has seen returning client net invested assets across most