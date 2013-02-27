Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, which posted a
39 percent drop in net profit for the financial year ended
December 31 (FY12), is evaluating at least 12 potential
acquisitions that could help boost future earnings.
The group is implementing several efficiency measures to
counter lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices.
"Our entire corporate finance team is hard at work looking
at these proposals," Felda Global Venture (FGV) chief executive
officer (CEO)-designate Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah told reporters
on the sidelines of the group's full-year earnings briefing on
Tuesday.
Earlier, FGV group president Sabri Ahmad had said the group
will adhere to strict and rigorous thresholds to ensure that
these acquisitions benefit the group. He declined to reveal
details of the potential asset purchases.-The Edge
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.