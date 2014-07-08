KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and
Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd have been
shortlisted from a list of seven potential bidders for a 49
percent stake in London-listed New Britain Palm Oil Ltd
held by Kulim (M) Bhd, said sources close to the
matter. The deal is worth about 3 billion ringgit ($942.51
million).
-The Edge
($1 = 3.1830 Malaysian Ringgit)