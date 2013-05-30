UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
Petra Resources Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petra Energy Bhd, has received a five-year contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of hook-up, commissioning (HUC) and topside major maintenance services.
In its filing with Bursa Malaysia on Wednesday, the group said it did not disclose the amount of the contract, but industry sources said it is estimated to be worth 2.5 billion ringgit ($811.69 million). The contract was awarded on May 21 and will expire in May 2018.
"The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of Petra Energy for the duration of the contract", said the group.
A Petra official told The Edge Financial Daily the contract win meant Petra was on track for its five-year plan.
"It is our ambition to move up the value chain, and this contract will be a real turnaround for us because it is the biggest one we've received so far," said the Petra official. -The Edge
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United States and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum afte
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.