Egypt's MM Group shares priced at 5.96 pounds
CAIRO, April 4 A private placement of shares by Egypt's MM Group was covered 9.2 times and the final share price was set at 5.96 pounds ($0.33), underwriter Beltone Finance said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's rand, bonds and banking shares tumbled sharply on Tuesday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit rating to junk in response to President Jacob Zuma's move to sack its respected finance minister.
* Fitch: Saudi banks overcome liquidity crunch but profits falling