BRIEF-Suning Universal expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 32.8-43.7 million yuan ($4.76-$6.34 million)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17