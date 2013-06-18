BRIEF-Millennium Global Holdings acquires 49 pct ownership of Pacific Seafoods Co
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
AirAsia plans hotel IPO to the tune of $319 mln-Business Times
----
EPF eyes 40 mid-cap stocks-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
((Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com) ($1 = 3.1325 Malaysian ringgit)
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
DUBAI, May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the sidelines.