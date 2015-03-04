Malaysian healthcare group Qualitas Healthcare Corp has decided to pursue a listing next month as an optimum route for the future growth of the company, the Edge Financial Daily reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

The company was to make a decision this week on whether it would pursue a listing to raise funds or sell its business outright to other healthcare groups, the newspaper said.

Qualitas announced on Dec. 3 its plans to list on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that bankers expect will raise up to $200 million mid-2015.

Qualitas was not immediately available for comment.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)