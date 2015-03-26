Malaysian private healthcare firm Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd,
which has temporarily halted its listing plan on the local
bourse, is in talks to buy Singapore's Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd, The
Star reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
The report comes after Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd
, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market
value, recently scrapped a proposal to buy Radlink-Asia, a unit
of India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd, for 346.53 million
ringgit ($94.17 million).
Officials at Qualitas were not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1EGJeap
----
($1 = 3.6800 ringgit)
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)