KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) -
Real Estate and Housing developers' Association (Rehda) is
urging the government to re-look and ease some of the cooling
measures on the property sector in Budget 2015 as these are
hurting a majority of property developers.
Its president Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor said property
sales nationwide dipped slightly in the first half of 2014
despite growing demand due to the government's cooling measures.
In fact, he said Rehda's Property Industry Survey 1H 2014
revealed that close to 90 percent of property developers
experienced a slowdown, although the numbers of unsold units
were manageable.
Most developers also reported that the overall costs of
doing business have increased up to 20 percent in the first
half.
Among the cooling measures affecting the sales were the 70
percent loan-to-value ratio, the impending Goods and Services
Tax (GST), higher Real Property Gains Tax, lending guidelines,
prohibition of Developer Interest Bearing Scheme and the maximum
loan tenure cap at 35 years.
