KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) -
Sime Darby Property Bhd (Sime Property) said the total gross
development value (GDV) of its property projects could exceed
100 billion ringgit ($31.11 billion), based on the strength of
its vast land bank in Greater Klang Valley as well as major
towns in the country.
"Today, the GDV for our approved projects stands at between
73 billion ringgit and 75 billion ringgit. But if you take into
account the projects that are in the pipeline and for which we
have developed the masterplan and feasibility studies but have
yet to be approved, it can easily exceed 100 billion ringgit,"
Sime Property managing director Abdul Wahab Maskan told The Edge
Financial Daily in an interview.
A GDV exceeding 100 billion ringgit would make Sime Property
the largest developer in the country, alongside IOI Properties
Group Bhd's (IOIPG) 100 billion ringgit GDV and sister company
SP Setia's 71 billion ringgit GDV. In fact, the group did
describe itself as the "largest among property developers in
Malaysia" in the latest annual report by its parent Sime Darby
Bhd (Sime Darby).
Despite its size, Sime Property remains an unlisted property
arm of plantation giant Sime Darby, whose major shareholder
Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) also controls SP Setia - itself a
large developer.
PREVIOUS ITEM:
New benchmark pricing for oil palm plantations in Sabah and
Sarawak-The Star
bit.ly/1s5KDa3
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 3.2145 Malaysian ringgit)