KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1(Reuters) -
Tan & Tan Developments Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of IGB
Corporation Bhd, together with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence (MJR)
will be jointly developing 1.48 acres (0.6ha) of freehold land
along Jalan Stonor, Kuala Lumpur, with a planned gross
development value (GDV) of 617 million ringgit.
The proposed developments will be undertaken by Cipta Klasik
(M) Sdn Bhd (CKSB), which Tan & Tan owns a 70 percent interest
in, while MJR Investment Pte Ltd (MJRI), a company formed by
MJR, holds the remaining 30 percent.
Located in the KLCC vicinity, the project, called Stonor 3,
will consist of a 41-storey upscale residential tower comprising
400 serviced apartments. The development is planned for
completion in 2018.
"The unit sizes range from 688 sq ft to 1,313 sq ft, with
prices starting from about 1.1 million ringgit [per unit], and
averaging at about 1.45 million ringgit," said Teh Boon Ghee,
executive director of Tan & Tan, at the joint venture (JV)
signing agreement yesterday.
"That's our initial estimate but we are likely to refine the
unit prices further when we launch the project - likely to be
the middle of next year, after the goods and services tax is
implemented [in April]," Teh added.
(1 US dollar = 3.2840 Malaysian ringgit)