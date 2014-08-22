BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, August 22 bit.ly/1tqyV73
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
AMMB banks on organic growth-Business Times
----
Malaysia's private equity firm Creador raises $299 mln for second fund-The Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: