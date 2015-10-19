BRIEF-RSA CFO says holding onto Middle East business
* Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it
Malaysia's RHB Islamic Bank Bhd is set to launch a window in Singapore by year-end, New Straits Times reported on Monday, citing managing director and chief executive officer Ibrahim Hassan.
"Right now we are keen on Singapore and Indonesia mostly," Ibrahim was quoted as saying. "Singapore because it is one of the world's most vibrant financial hubs, thus allowing us to tap further into capital markets and eventually Indonesia, which has the biggest Muslim population."
