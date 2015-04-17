Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd may dispose of or reduce its interest in its insurance arm, RHB Insurance Bhd, The Star reported, citing unidentified sources.

The insurance arm contributed only 3 percent to the group's earnings, the report added, citing sources. RHB Capital made a net profit of 2.04 billion ringgit ($561.67 million) last year, 11.3 percent higher than a year earlier, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

A RHB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1G1vc9l)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 3.6320 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)