UPDATE 1-Nigeria struggles to balance finances ahead of 2017 budget approval
* OPEC nation experiencing first recession in 25 years (Adds capital spending circular)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
((Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
* OPEC nation experiencing first recession in 25 years (Adds capital spending circular)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.