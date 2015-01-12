SP Setia Bhd has mooted a plan for Sime Darby's real-estate arm to take over the company, The Star reports, citing a source.

The proposal was conveyed to state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd, which is a major shareholder in both SP Setia and Sime Darby. (bit.ly/1BX3iFf)

