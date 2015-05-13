SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, one of the big-four automotive
companies in China, is taking up a 49 percent stake in Malaysian
commercial vehicle distributor Weststar Maxus Sdn Bhd, The Star
reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the deal.
SAIC, which is the biggest commercial vehicle maker in China
and a Fortune Global 500 company, will take up the stake in a
deal worth up to 1 billion ringgit ($278.2 million) and jointly
establish an assembly plant in Malaysia, the report said.
Officials from the Weststar Group were not immediately
available to comment.
