Water treatment specialist Salcon Berhad says it
is considering several offers from Chinese water companies to
form a joint venture that would allow a listing of its water
assets in China.
Its executive director Leong Kok Wah said the company is
still pursuing a China listing through strategic acquisition of
assets but progress has been slow.
"We have been approached by a few groups. We are considering
getting the capacity through mergers, acquisitions or strategic
partnerships in order to get listed in China," he said.
Currently Salcon's combined capacity is 1,200 million litres
daily (MLD) through seven water treatment and two wastewater
concessions in Shandong, Zheijang, Fujian and Jiangsu for 30
years. -Malaysian Reserve
