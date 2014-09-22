BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 (Reuters) -
PREVIOUS ITEM:
TDM plans $124 mln capital expenditure for 2015-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.