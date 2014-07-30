KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) -
Non-bank financial institution Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd,
valued at RM2.55 billion ($802.39 million), may consider making
a bonus issue which will help to improve the stocks' liquidity,
said its new managing director Kenji Fujita.
"The issue [making a bonus issue] was even raised in our
last general meeting [on June 19, 2014]. We are open to ideas
and will consider various options to enhance value to
our shareholders and stakeholders, but at this point in time we
have not arrived at any such decision," Fujita told The Edge
Financial Daily in an interview last week.
Aeon Credit is currently trading at RM17.70 per share and
analysts have reported that a bonus issue would help improve the
stocks' liquidity and attract more retail participation.
The last time Aeon Credit gave bonus shares to its
shareholders was in June 2008, with a one-for-one bonus issue
for 175.5 million new shares.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.1780 Malaysian Ringgit)