Spice Global Group, the Indian conglomerate with interests in telecom, technology, entertainment and finance globally, has plans to expand its footprint in Malaysia.

The company is in talks with banking and healthcare sector players in Malaysia for a strategic alliance, a move aimed at gaining access to the large South-East Asian market.

Spice Global is in talks with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd for potential strategic partnerships for its proposed banking business, said Spice Global managing director and global chairman Bhupendra Kumar Modi.

The company currently operates as a non-banking finance company in India but hopes to get a banking license by June this year.-Malaysian Reserve.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.