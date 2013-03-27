BRIEF-Britain's financial regulator FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms
* Britain's FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms to help millions of customers get out of persistent debt
Spice Global Group, the Indian conglomerate with interests in telecom, technology, entertainment and finance globally, has plans to expand its footprint in Malaysia.
The company is in talks with banking and healthcare sector players in Malaysia for a strategic alliance, a move aimed at gaining access to the large South-East Asian market.
Spice Global is in talks with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd for potential strategic partnerships for its proposed banking business, said Spice Global managing director and global chairman Bhupendra Kumar Modi.
The company currently operates as a non-banking finance company in India but hopes to get a banking license by June this year.-Malaysian Reserve.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Britain's FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms to help millions of customers get out of persistent debt
* FY ended Dec 2016 group Loss before taxation of 2.26 billion naira vs 1.25 billion naira year ago
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co