S P Setia Bhd plans to continue investing in
Australia and London, in line with its policy to have half of
its sales coming from overseas projects.
According to S P Setia president and chief executive officer
(CEO) Liew Kee Sin, the company expects 40 percent of its sales
to come from its international properties this year.
"Five years ago, I adopted this policy in S P Setia that we
should have 50 percent of our sales from overseas. If Malaysia
slows down, then overseas (sales) will drive us, so that policy
is coming true".
"We are looking for more sites in Melbourne but it is not
easy to find a good site in a good location... about 300 to 400
units will be perfect," he told reporters on Monday after the
groundbreaking ceremony of its second project in Melbourne
called Parque.-The Edge.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Reuters)