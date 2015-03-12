Star Publications (Malaysia) Bhd, a Malaysian newspaper-to-radio stations media group, is said to be in talks to buy an American asset involved in the events and exhibition business, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing unnamed sources. "The potential acquisition could be undertaken by one of the two companies that Star Publications currently owns in that (events and exhibition) industry," one of the sources said. Cityneon Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Star Publications in Singapore, and I.Star Ideas Factory Sdn Bhd are in the events and exhibition industry.