Star Publications (Malaysia) Bhd, a Malaysian
newspaper-to-radio stations media group, is said to be in talks
to buy an American asset involved in the events and exhibition
business, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing unnamed
sources. "The potential acquisition could be undertaken by one
of the two companies that Star Publications currently owns in
that (events and exhibition) industry," one of the sources said.
Cityneon Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Star
Publications in Singapore, and I.Star Ideas Factory Sdn Bhd are
in the events and exhibition industry.
Star Publication's officials were not immediately available
to comment when Reuters contacted.
