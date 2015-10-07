State-owned Malaysian investor ValueCap Sdn Bhd is expected to start a spree of mopping up underperforming stocks on the local bourse in November, The Malaysian Reserve reported, citing Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) Chief Executive Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad.

KWAP is one of the three shareholders of ValueCap, into which the Malaysian government will inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.61 billion) to shore up the market.

The other two shareholders are state funds Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd.

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy ($1 = 4.3360 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)