State-owned Malaysian investor ValueCap Sdn Bhd is expected to
start a spree of mopping up underperforming stocks on the local
bourse in November, The Malaysian Reserve reported, citing
Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) Chief Executive Wan Kamaruzaman Wan
Ahmad.
KWAP is one of the three shareholders of ValueCap, into
which the Malaysian government will inject 20 billion ringgit
($4.61 billion) to shore up the market.
The other two shareholders are state funds Khazanah Nasional
Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd.
---
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy
($1 = 4.3360 ringgit)
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)